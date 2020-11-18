KeyCorp Weighs in on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NSA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

NSA stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 362,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.