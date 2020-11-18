Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Now Covered by Analysts at Panmure Gordon

Equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KYYWF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $27.05 on Monday. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.