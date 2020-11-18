Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Raised to $61.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $63.91 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,510,000 after purchasing an additional 835,558 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,242,000 after buying an additional 803,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,210,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,752,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,172,000 after buying an additional 105,231 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

