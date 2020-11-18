Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $34,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $232.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $234.02.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

