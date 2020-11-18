Knight Equity Lowers Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target to $6.75

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its target price reduced by Knight Equity from $8.25 to $6.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Knight Equity’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.