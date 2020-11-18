L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $34.00 at Barclays

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LB. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

L Brands stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in L Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

