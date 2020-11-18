Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Sells $3,479,754.96 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96.

Douglas R. Bettinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

On Thursday, October 22nd, Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $431.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.21. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $439.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.