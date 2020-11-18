Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT Set at $2.50 by Raymond James

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been assigned a $2.50 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.54 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% in the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

