Leo H. Suggs Sells 4,500 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 898.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,312,000. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,538,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 77,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

