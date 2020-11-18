Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $45.60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.10. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of LI opened at $35.05 on Monday. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $40.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.