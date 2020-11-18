Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) vs. The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. The First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. The First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. The First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and The First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A The First Bancorp 28.20% 12.50% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lifestore Financial Group and The First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and The First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The First Bancorp $92.84 million 2.95 $25.52 million N/A N/A

The First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of The First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of The First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The First Bancorp beats Lifestore Financial Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lifestore Financial Group Company Profile

LifeStore Financial Group provides banking and financial products and services in North Carolina. The company offers personal services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits (CDs), and CD individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, automobile loans, and lines of credit; debit/ATM cards; and mortgage payment advice and overdraft protection services. It also provides insurance services, such as auto, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, watercraft, homeowners, renters, condo, rental property, flood, life, and health. In addition, the company offers business services consisting of checking accounts, overdraft protection services, and CDs; commercial lines of credit, commercial term loans, and commercial mortgages; and insurance products, including builders risk, business owners policy, business auto, commercial property, employment practices liability, general liability, professional liability, and workers' compensation. Further, it provides investment services and online banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group was founded in 1939 and is based in West Jefferson, North Carolina.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities, as well as ATM processing services. The company operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

