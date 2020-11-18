Lloyd D. Frink Sells 110,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $11,733,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at $288,537,549.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.