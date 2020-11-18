Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $375.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.