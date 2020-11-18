LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) and Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) Critical Review

Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brandt and LPL Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandt N/A N/A N/A LPL Financial 8.50% 49.27% 8.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brandt and LPL Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandt 0 0 0 0 N/A LPL Financial 0 0 8 1 3.11

LPL Financial has a consensus price target of $97.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.59%. Given LPL Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Brandt.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brandt and LPL Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LPL Financial $5.62 billion 1.31 $559.88 million $7.18 12.90

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Brandt.

Risk & Volatility

Brandt has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LPL Financial has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of LPL Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Brandt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of LPL Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LPL Financial beats Brandt on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brandt Company Profile

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It is in the process of reorganizing of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The company also provides advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solutions for commission-and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services; and technology products, such as proposal generation, investment analytics, and portfolio modeling. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in San Diego, California.

