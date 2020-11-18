MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MAG Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Pi Financial upped their target price on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded MAG Silver from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 158.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777,838 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at $46,627,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,243,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares during the period.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

