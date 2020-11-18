MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) PT Raised to $5.50

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded MAV Beauty Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:MAVBF opened at $3.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

