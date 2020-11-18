Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,498,000 after buying an additional 1,460,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,340,000 after buying an additional 902,090 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 743,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.