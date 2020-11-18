MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MKKGY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $32.55.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.