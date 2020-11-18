MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $14.00 at B. Riley

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

NYSE MTG opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MGIC Investment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

