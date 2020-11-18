Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09.

MIST has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $6.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 4.73. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

