MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Up 275.0% in October

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MJNE opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. MJ has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development in the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

