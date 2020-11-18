Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $1,736,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $1,736,400.00.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $349,950.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $372,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $678,600.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,228,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $628,900.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00.

Moderna stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Moderna by 7,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Moderna by 3,109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

