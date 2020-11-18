Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 49.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $3,720,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,276,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $2,062,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 254,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,447 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,664. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Shares of MPWR opened at $302.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $358.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

