Morgan Stanley Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target to $11.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 50.14% from the company’s previous close.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.