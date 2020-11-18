Morgan Stanley Downgrades Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) to Equal Weight

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

KOD opened at $114.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $131.01.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 322,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,318,893.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $364,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 696,884 shares of company stock worth $33,695,153 and sold 36,100 shares worth $2,837,682.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

