Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $58.40 and last traded at $57.74, with a volume of 5769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.61.

Specifically, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 197.9% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 227,532 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $11,682,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

