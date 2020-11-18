MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

In other news, Director Michael Stuart Klein purchased 741,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $4,890,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan, Inc provides data analytics and cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors via data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical and dental costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

