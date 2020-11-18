Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $124.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $800,467. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

