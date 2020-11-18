Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $61,620.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 94,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $7,359,674.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,686.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,669 shares of company stock valued at $53,799,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $90.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

