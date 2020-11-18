National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 103,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned 3,117 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

