Needham & Company LLC Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $33.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ON. Benchmark upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.02.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $28.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -703.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $2,466,928.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 593,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,378.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,166,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,722,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $149,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

