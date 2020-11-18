NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,234,000 after buying an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,425,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,309,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,574,000 after buying an additional 114,653 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 983,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after buying an additional 162,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at $100,153,436.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $291,738.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 797,902 shares of company stock valued at $31,665,001. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEO opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,490.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.