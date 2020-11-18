NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after buying an additional 462,957 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,425,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,309,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,574,000 after purchasing an additional 114,653 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 983,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 162,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,490.84 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $10,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,153,436.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 797,902 shares of company stock worth $31,665,001. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

