New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 43,563 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $21,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,229 shares of company stock worth $2,594,534. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

