New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,083,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 429,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $19,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 431,908 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 29.9% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,608 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,345,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 161.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,807 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

