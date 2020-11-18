New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 13,420 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $17,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 28.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 438,230 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 219,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

