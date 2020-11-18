New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,900 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of SEI Investments worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 43.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of SEIC opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

