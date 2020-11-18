New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 231,338 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -524.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

