New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $133,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

