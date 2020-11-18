New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of ONEOK worth $19,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 106.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

