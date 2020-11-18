New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.04 Million Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,559 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.54% of Helios Technologies worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at $345,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,015 shares of company stock valued at $214,206. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

