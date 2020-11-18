New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.47% of Nexstar Media Group worth $18,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,420. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.