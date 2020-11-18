New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.29 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Atmos Energy worth $19,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after purchasing an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 352,052 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 449,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 338,190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 442.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 284,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 232,335 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 129.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after purchasing an additional 230,866 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Shares of ATO opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.29. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

