New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.11 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $20,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 10.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 109,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 881,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

