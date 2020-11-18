New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.32 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.47% of Ashland Global worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,222,000 after purchasing an additional 267,884 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,512,000 after purchasing an additional 264,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,649,000 after buying an additional 204,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at $773,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.