New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.42 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 59,850 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of LKQ worth $20,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in LKQ by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in LKQ by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.