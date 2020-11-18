New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.16 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $21,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of PVH opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.