New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.38 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.58% of Novanta worth $21,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,978,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 3.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 873,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $115.53 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,790,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,320. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

