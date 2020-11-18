New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 291,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

