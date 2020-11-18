New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,962 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Pentair worth $18,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of PNR opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

